What does downtown Sarasota look like from the most expensive condo sold on Longboat Key?

A penthouse in the L'Ambiance on Longboat Key has been sold for nearly $11 million, setting a new record for the most expensive condo sold on the barrier island, according to the brokerage that negotiated the transaction.

The 5,170-square-foot condo provides its new owner with views overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Sarasota Bay and the downtown Sarasota skyline.

The property starts 2024's luxury real estate transactions with a bang after a slower sales pace for luxury properties returned to the Sarasota market in 2023. The previous years — 2021 and 2022 — saw record sales at a pace and price that had never before been achieved in the Sarasota market.

Roger Pettingell, a luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty, said the sale, at $10, 995,000 closed on Wednesday morning, his first large sale of the year. Pettingell said he still has about $40 million in pending sales, indicating he believes 2024 will be another strong year.

The veteran Sarasota real estate agent has ranked as the number one Realtor in the local market by sales volume for 14 straight years, selling about $2.7 billion in real estate over his more than 40-year career.

Last year, Pettingell sold $113 million in luxury real estate in the two-county region, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

A deed has not yet been recorded on the Longboat Key property sale and the new owner was not disclosed, although Pettingell did say it was an individual who already owns property in the region.

The condo complex was built in the early 1990s, but Pettingell said the previous owner, Paul A. Levinson, had renovated the space in recent years.

Pettingell said the rise of the luxury market with $10 million sales almost commonplace should not come as a surprise. He said that in years past, $3 million properties were purchased and then torn down with updated architecture built in its place on the breathtaking locations throughout Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and other scenic properties.

Yet those newer, often larger and more expensive properties would be enjoyed by the new owners for years before they ever came back to market.

"People go to these showcase properties and they stay," he said. "You rarely see them back on the market once they are sold."

However, as that trend of tear down, build back up has been ongoing for a number years, it has resulted in the high-dollar real estate transactions that occurred over the past couple years.

Still, even if it's become more common to see an eight-figure sale in Sarasota's real estate market, it still took Pettingell a moment to describe what it feels like when one of those transactions closes.

"It feels like growth," he said. "It feels like really good real estate. It feels like success."

