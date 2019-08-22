Does Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NSE:DRREDDY) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NSE:DRREDDY). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Dr. Reddy's Laboratories grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Dr. Reddy's Laboratories's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.3% to ₹155b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a ₹424b company like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at ₹8.8b. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Dr. Reddy's Laboratories To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

