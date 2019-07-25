Does The Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

If you own shares in Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What DRG.UN's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 0.83, we can surmise that the Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust fares in that regard, below.

TSX:DRG.UN Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

Could DRG.UN's size cause it to be more volatile?

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust is a fairly large company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$2.7b, which means it is probably on the radar of most investors. When large companies like this one have a low beta value, there is usually some other factor that is having an outsized impact on the share price. For example, a business with significant fixed regulated assets might earn a reasonably predictable return, regardless of broader macroeconomic factors. Alternatively, lumpy earnings might mean minimal share price correlation with the broader market.

What this means for you:

One potential advantage of owning low beta stocks like Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust is that your overall portfolio won't be too sensitive to overall market movements. However, this can be a blessing or a curse, depending on what's happening in the broader market. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

