Does Drillcon (STO:DRIL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Drillcon AB (publ) (STO:DRIL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Drillcon's Debt?

As you can see below, Drillcon had kr43.4m of debt at June 2019, down from kr54.2m a year prior. However, it does have kr28.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr14.5m.

OM:DRIL Historical Debt, November 7th 2019

How Healthy Is Drillcon's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Drillcon had liabilities of kr128.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr39.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of kr28.9m and kr97.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total kr41.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Drillcon has a market capitalization of kr264.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Drillcon has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.23. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Drillcon grew its EBIT by 11% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Drillcon's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Drillcon created free cash flow amounting to 14% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.