Does Driver Group (LON:DRV) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Driver Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Driver Group had debt of UK£2.13m at the end of September 2019, a reduction from UK£3.09m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£7.53m in cash, so it actually has UK£5.40m net cash.

How Healthy Is Driver Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the balance sheet data, Driver Group had liabilities of UK£12.1m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. Offsetting this, it had UK£7.53m in cash and UK£18.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has UK£14.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Driver Group's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Driver Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Driver Group has increased its EBIT by 2.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Driver Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Driver Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Driver Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 84% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Driver Group has net cash of UK£5.40m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of -UK£234.0k, being 84% of its EBIT. When it comes to Driver Group's debt, we sufficiently relaxed that our mind turns to the jacuzzi. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Driver Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.