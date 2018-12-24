Does DuluxGroup Limited (ASX:DLX) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, DuluxGroup Limited (ASX:DLX) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 4.3%. Let’s dig deeper into whether DuluxGroup should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does DuluxGroup pass our checks?

DuluxGroup has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 71%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect DLX’s payout to remain around the same level at 74% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.6%. Furthermore, EPS is forecasted to fall to A$0.39 in the upcoming year.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view DuluxGroup as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 8 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, DuluxGroup generates a yield of 4.3%, which is high for Chemicals stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about DuluxGroup from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for DLX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for DLX’s outlook. Valuation: What is DLX worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DLX is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

