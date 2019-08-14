Does Duroc (STO:DURC B) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Duroc AB (publ) (STO:DURC B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Duroc's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Duroc had kr237.6m of debt in March 2019, down from kr263.7m, one year before. On the flip side, it has kr164.3m in cash leading to net debt of about kr73.3m.

OM:DURC B Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

How Strong Is Duroc's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Duroc had liabilities of kr574.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr204.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr164.3m as well as receivables valued at kr444.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr169.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Duroc has a market capitalization of kr1.19b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Duroc has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.49. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Duroc grew its EBIT by 64% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Duroc will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Duroc actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.