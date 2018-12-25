Does Dynamatic Technologies Limited’s (NSE:DYNAMATECH) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Udayant Malhoutra became the CEO of Dynamatic Technologies Limited (NSE:DYNAMATECH) in 1989. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Udayant Malhoutra’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Dynamatic Technologies Limited has a market capitalization of ₹10b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹8.4m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹8.4m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

As you can see, Udayant Malhoutra is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Dynamatic Technologies Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Dynamatic Technologies has changed over time.

Is Dynamatic Technologies Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Dynamatic Technologies Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 19% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And while it’s good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn’t really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has Dynamatic Technologies Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 35% over three years, some Dynamatic Technologies Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Dynamatic Technologies Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if Dynamatic Technologies insiders are buying or selling shares.

