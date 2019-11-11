How Does Eagle Health Holdings's (ASX:EHH) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Eagle Health Holdings (ASX:EHH) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 45% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Eagle Health Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 1.87 that sentiment around Eagle Health Holdings isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Eagle Health Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (21.9) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

Eagle Health Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Eagle Health Holdings grew EPS by 23% in the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Eagle Health Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of AU$4.4m, Eagle Health Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Eagle Health Holdings's P/E Ratio

Eagle Health Holdings has a P/E of 1.9. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 18.6. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Eagle Health Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 2.7 back then to 1.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.