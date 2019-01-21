Does East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use East West Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. East West Bancorp has a P/E ratio of 11.82, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for East West Bancorp

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for East West Bancorp:

P/E of 11.82 = $50.25 ÷ $4.25 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that East West Bancorp grew EPS by 16% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does East West Bancorp’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see East West Bancorp has a lower P/E than the average (14.5) in the banks industry classification.

NasdaqGS:EWBC PE PEG Gauge January 21st 19 More

This suggests that market participants think East West Bancorp will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting East West Bancorp’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with East West Bancorp’s US$2.4b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On East West Bancorp’s P/E Ratio

East West Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 11.8, which is below the US market average of 17.1. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research.