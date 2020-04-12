Does Ebix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBIX) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Ebix, Inc.'s (NasdaqGS:EBIX) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

EBIX's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$97m has increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.5%, indicating the rate at which EBIX is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Ebix has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.7% exceeds the US Software industry of 6.2%, indicating Ebix has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ebix’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 28% to 124% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Ebix has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Ebix to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

