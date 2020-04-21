Does Ebro Foods, S.A.'s (BME:EBRO) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

Most readers would already know that Ebro Foods' (BME:EBRO) stock increased by 3.4% over the past month. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ebro Foods' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ebro Foods is:

5.9% = €134m ÷ €2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ebro Foods' Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Ebro Foods' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.3% either. Therefore, Ebro Foods' flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ebro Foods' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 8.6% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Ebro Foods''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ebro Foods Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ebro Foods has a high three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, Ebro Foods has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 58%. However, Ebro Foods' ROE is predicted to rise to 7.9% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.