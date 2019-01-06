What does eCargo Holdings Limited’s (ASX:ECG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of AU$71m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that ECG is not presently profitable, it’s vital to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into ECG here.

How does ECG’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

ECG’s debt level has been constant at around HK$45m over the previous year – this includes long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, ECG’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$45m for investing into the business. Additionally, ECG has generated cash from operations of HK$9.0m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 20%, signalling that ECG’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for loss making businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In ECG’s case, it is able to generate 0.2x cash from its debt capital.

Can ECG pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at ECG’s HK$45m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$79m, leading to a 1.75x current account ratio. Usually, for Commercial Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is ECG’s debt level acceptable?

ECG is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 45%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. However, since ECG is currently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although ECG’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ECG has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research eCargo Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

