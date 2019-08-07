Does Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik (ETR:EUZ) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik (ETR:EUZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has managed to grow EPS by 21% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.9 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

XTRA:EUZ Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalizations between €357m and €1.4b, like Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik, the median CEO pay is around €1.0m.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik offered total compensation worth €723k to its CEO in the year to December 2018. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. So I'd argue this is the kind of stock worth watching, even if it isn't great value today. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.