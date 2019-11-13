How Does ECO Animal Health Group's (LON:EAH) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 48% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does ECO Animal Health Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.47 that sentiment around ECO Animal Health Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.7) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is higher than ECO Animal Health Group's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that ECO Animal Health Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with ECO Animal Health Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

ECO Animal Health Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 32% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

ECO Animal Health Group's Balance Sheet

ECO Animal Health Group has net cash of UK£18m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On ECO Animal Health Group's P/E Ratio

ECO Animal Health Group trades on a P/E ratio of 13.5, which is below the GB market average of 16.9. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about ECO Animal Health Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 19.6 back then to 13.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.