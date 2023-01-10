What Does Eco World Development Group Berhad's (KLSE:ECOWLD) Share Price Indicate?

While Eco World Development Group Berhad (KLSE:ECOWLD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Eco World Development Group Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Eco World Development Group Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.17x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.08x, which means if you buy Eco World Development Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Eco World Development Group Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Eco World Development Group Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Eco World Development Group Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Eco World Development Group Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 58%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ECOWLD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ECOWLD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ECOWLD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ECOWLD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

