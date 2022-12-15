Does ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ecotel communication ag's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that ecotel communication ag grew its EPS from €0.11 to €4.52, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that ecotel communication ag is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.8 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ecotel communication ag Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that ecotel communication ag insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 65% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at €70m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under €188m, like ecotel communication ag, the median CEO pay is around €410k.

ecotel communication ag offered total compensation worth €267k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add ecotel communication ag To Your Watchlist?

ecotel communication ag's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. ecotel communication ag certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for ecotel communication ag you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

