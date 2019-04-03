What Does EDAG Engineering Group AG’s (FRA:ED4) 11% ROCE Say About The Business?

Want to participate in a research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $60 gift card!

Today we'll evaluate EDAG Engineering Group AG (FRA:ED4) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for EDAG Engineering Group:

0.11 = €34m ÷ (€529m - €220m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, EDAG Engineering Group has an ROCE of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for EDAG Engineering Group

Does EDAG Engineering Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, EDAG Engineering Group's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Auto Components industry. Separate from EDAG Engineering Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, EDAG Engineering Group currently has an ROCE of 11%, less than the 19% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

DB:ED4 Past Revenue and Net Income, April 3rd 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for EDAG Engineering Group.

EDAG Engineering Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

EDAG Engineering Group has total liabilities of €220m and total assets of €529m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, EDAG Engineering Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On EDAG Engineering Group's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than EDAG Engineering Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.