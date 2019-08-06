Does Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (LON:ESL) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Eddie Stobart Logistics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at November 2018 Eddie Stobart Logistics had debt of UK£164.9m, up from UK£121.4m in one year. On the flip side, it has UK£5.23m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£159.7m.

How Healthy Is Eddie Stobart Logistics's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Eddie Stobart Logistics had liabilities of UK£216.0m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£173.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£5.23m as well as receivables valued at UK£231.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£153.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Eddie Stobart Logistics is worth UK£268.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Eddie Stobart Logistics's debt is 2.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.8 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. We note that Eddie Stobart Logistics grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eddie Stobart Logistics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.