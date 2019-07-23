Does Edenred SA's (EPA:EDEN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

In 2015 Bertrand Dumazy was appointed CEO of Edenred SA (EPA:EDEN). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Bertrand Dumazy's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Edenred SA is worth €11b, and total annual CEO compensation is €4.3m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €825k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations over €7.1b and the median CEO total compensation was €3.4m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

So Bertrand Dumazy receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Edenred has changed over time.

Is Edenred SA Growing?

Over the last three years Edenred SA has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 5.9% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Edenred SA Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Edenred SA for providing a total return of 137% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Bertrand Dumazy is paid around what is normal the leaders of larger companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Edenred shares (free trial).

