Does Eimco Elecon (India) Limited’s (NSE:EIMCOELECO) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

In 2011 M. Rao was appointed CEO of Eimco Elecon (India) Limited (NSE:EIMCOELECO). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does M. Rao’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Eimco Elecon (India) Limited is worth ₹2.3b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹8.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹8.0m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be ₹1.5m.

It would therefore appear that Eimco Elecon (India) Limited pays M. Rao more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Eimco Elecon (India) has changed from year to year.

Is Eimco Elecon (India) Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Eimco Elecon (India) Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 1.7% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 34% over last year.

It’s hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. So while I’d stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives!

Has Eimco Elecon (India) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 12% over three years, many shareholders in Eimco Elecon (India) Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Eimco Elecon (India) Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Although we’d stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. Shareholders may want to check for free if Eimco Elecon (India) insiders are buying or selling shares.

