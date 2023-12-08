Does El Nino impact SWFL weather? Some things to know

Get ready for some turbulent fronts and perhaps the occasional tornado as a rather strong El Nino pattern is in places for the coming winter and spring.

El Nino winters are typically marked by more frequent and generally stronger low-pressure systems that work their way from the mainland United Stated down to Florida.

"The cold front that we had in November we had several tornadoes in Pinellas (County) and to the north, and that was an example of a good El Nino event," said Nicole Carlisle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin. "We got a strong cold front, some rain and some severe weather and isolated tornadoes."

Carlisle said not all winter fronts will be super strong, but that the overall theme is for more turbulent weather.

"Not all of them are going to be (strong), but it does increase the frequency because the jet stream is over us and the entire pattern is more dynamic," she said. "And there's just more movement here of systems."

What is El Nino?

El Nino also tends to dampen the formation of hurricanes and tropical storms, but this El Nino isn't expected to last through the next hurricane season.

A warming phase of surface water temperatures in the Eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, El Nino is part of a cycle that also includes a La Nina and a neutral phase.

"You get warmer waters over the equatorial Pacific and the jet stream moves south of where it would normally be," Carlisle said. "And while areas in the northern U.S. are warmer and drier, we get above normal rainfall and there's an increase possibility in severe weather."

The three phases swing like a pendulum, and Florida's weather tends to swing with them.

This is the first time Florida has endured an El Nino winter in five years.

The phenomena was first described by South American fishermen in the 1600s, according to various historical accounts.

"During El Nino, trade winds weaken," a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, website says. "Warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas. The full name (the fishermen) used was El Nino de Navidad, because El Nino typically peaks around December." It means "The Christmas Boy."

El Nino typical winter pattern

Chuck Caracozza with NWS in Miami said El Nino will improve rain chances, which is good news for Lee and Collier counties as the region is more than 13 inches below average for rainfall this year, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

"It enhances the rainfall chances and development of severe thunderstorms and cold fronts coming through," he said. "There are better chances because it impacts the southern jet stream and storm track, and that brings the areas of low pressure toward (Florida)."

The next cold front for this region will hit in the latter part of the weekend.

"We're getting another front on Sunday, and we just had one (recently), so it's every handful of days," Carlisle said.

How long will El Nino last?

The weather pattern typically last several months and can extend into the next calendar year.

El Nino also tends to suppress tropical storm and hurricane formation, although the impact is not expected to last into the summer of 2024.

"It's variable," Carlisle said. "This is supposed to go through the winter and even into the spring before maybe trending back to neutral next summer. It's usually six months or nine months before trending back one way or another."

The short-term NWS forecast for the Lee-Collier area shows mild afternoon highs around 80 with breezy conditions.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring some rain here on Sunday and Sunday night, followed by a mass of cooler, drier air, according to NWS.

