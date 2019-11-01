Does The Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

If you own shares in Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does ECM's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Electrocomponents, we see it has a five year beta of 0.86. This is below 1, so historically its share price has been rather independent from the market. If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Electrocomponents is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does ECM's size influence the expected beta?

Electrocomponents is a fairly large company. It has a market capitalisation of UK£3.0b, which means it is probably on the radar of most investors. When large companies like this one have a low beta value, there is usually some other factor that is having an outsized impact on the share price. For example, a business with significant fixed regulated assets might earn a reasonably predictable return, regardless of broader macroeconomic factors. Alternatively, lumpy earnings might mean minimal share price correlation with the broader market.

What this means for you:

Since Electrocomponents is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether ECM is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Electrocomponents’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

