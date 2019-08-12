Does ELGI Equipments (NSE:ELGIEQUIP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that ELGI Equipments Limited (NSE:ELGIEQUIP) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for ELGI Equipments

What Is ELGI Equipments's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ELGI Equipments had debt of ₹2.37b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹2.66b over a year. However, it does have ₹1.14b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹1.23b.

NSEI:ELGIEQUIP Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At ELGI Equipments's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that ELGI Equipments had liabilities of ₹5.21b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹936.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.14b as well as receivables valued at ₹3.83b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹1.17b.

Since publicly traded ELGI Equipments shares are worth a total of ₹39.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

ELGI Equipments's net debt is only 0.63 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that ELGI Equipments has increased its EBIT by 2.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ELGI Equipments can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.