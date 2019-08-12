Does ELGI Equipments (NSE:ELGIEQUIP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that ELGI Equipments Limited (NSE:ELGIEQUIP) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
What Is ELGI Equipments's Debt?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ELGI Equipments had debt of ₹2.37b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹2.66b over a year. However, it does have ₹1.14b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹1.23b.
A Look At ELGI Equipments's Liabilities
The latest balance sheet data shows that ELGI Equipments had liabilities of ₹5.21b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹936.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.14b as well as receivables valued at ₹3.83b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹1.17b.
Since publicly traded ELGI Equipments shares are worth a total of ₹39.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
ELGI Equipments's net debt is only 0.63 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that ELGI Equipments has increased its EBIT by 2.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ELGI Equipments can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, ELGI Equipments recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.
Our View
The good news is that ELGI Equipments's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like ELGI Equipments is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of ELGI Equipments's earnings per share history for free.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.
