Does Elife Holdings Limited's (HKG:223) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

In 2009, Sui Keung Chiu was appointed CEO of Elife Holdings Limited (HKG:223). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Sui Keung Chiu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Elife Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$208m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$1.6m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$1.5m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 80% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 20% is other remuneration. Investors will find it interesting that Elife Holdings pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits.

So Sui Keung Chiu receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Elife Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Elife Holdings Limited Growing?

Elife Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 49% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 54%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Elife Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 86% over three years, some Elife Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Sui Keung Chiu is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Most would consider it prudent for the company to hold off any CEO pay rise until performance improves. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Elife Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels.