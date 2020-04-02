How Does Elos Medtech's (STO:ELOS B) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Elos Medtech (STO:ELOS B) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. Zooming out, the recent drop wiped out a year's worth of gains, with the share price now back where it was a year ago.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Elos Medtech's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.42 that sentiment around Elos Medtech isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Elos Medtech has a lower P/E than the average (49.5) in the medical equipment industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Elos Medtech will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Elos Medtech's 73% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 3.0%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Elos Medtech's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 43% of Elos Medtech's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Elos Medtech's P/E Ratio

Elos Medtech's P/E is 14.4 which is about average (14.8) in the SE market. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can take a closer look at the fundamentals, here. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Elos Medtech over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 20.8 back then to 14.4 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.