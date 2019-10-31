Does Elton International Trading Company S.A.'s (ATH:ELTON) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Elton International Trading Company S.A.'s (ATH:ELTON) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Elton International Trading's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 13.96. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Elton International Trading:

P/E of 13.96 = €1.65 ÷ €0.12 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Elton International Trading Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.7) for companies in the trade distributors industry is roughly the same as Elton International Trading's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Elton International Trading shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's great to see that Elton International Trading grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 1.7% annually, over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 1.7%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Elton International Trading's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Elton International Trading has net debt equal to 47% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Elton International Trading's P/E Ratio

Elton International Trading has a P/E of 14.0. That's below the average in the GR market, which is 16.9. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.