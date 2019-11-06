Does Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. (ATH:ELHA) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. (ATH:ELHA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry:

0.08 = €106m ÷ (€1.8b - €449m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry has an ROCE of 8.0%.

Is Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's ROCE is around the 9.2% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry currently has an ROCE of 8.0%, compared to its ROCE of 0.6% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ATSE:ELHA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry could be considered a cyclical business. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry.

How Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.