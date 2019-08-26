What Does Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.'s (ATH:ELHA) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.'s (ATH:ELHA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry has a P/E ratio of 10.93, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.1%.

View our latest analysis for Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry:

P/E of 10.93 = €1.8 ÷ €0.16 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry has a higher P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

ATSE:ELHA Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry increased earnings per share by an impressive 21% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 11% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's net debt is 88% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry's P/E Ratio