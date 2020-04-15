How Does Emeco Holdings's (ASX:EHL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 43% in the last month alone, although it is still down 49% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 41% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Emeco Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.98 that sentiment around Emeco Holdings isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Emeco Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (20.6) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

ASX:EHL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Emeco Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Emeco Holdings's 125% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Emeco Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Emeco Holdings's net debt is 96% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Emeco Holdings's P/E Ratio

Emeco Holdings's P/E is 7.0 which is below average (14.4) in the AU market. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Emeco Holdings's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.9 to 7.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.