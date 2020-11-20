What does emergency use for a COVID-19 vaccine mean?

The Associated Press
·2 min read
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?

It's when regulators allow shots to be given to certain people while studies of safety and effectiveness are ongoing.

Before any vaccine is permitted in the U.S., it must be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, which requires study in thousands of people. Normally, the process to approve a new vaccine can take about a decade. But the federal government is using various methods to dramatically speed up the process for COVID-19 vaccines.

During a health crisis, the FDA can loosen its normal scientific standards to allow emergency use of experimental drugs, devices, vaccines and other medical products. The first vaccines to get the provisional green light in the U.S. are almost certain to be made available under this process, known as emergency use authorization.

Instead of the usual requirement of “substantial evidence” of safety and effectiveness for approval, the FDA can allow products onto the market as long as their benefits are likely to outweigh their risks. It has already used its emergency powers to authorize hundreds of coronavirus tests and a handful of treatments during the pandemic.

But the agency has almost no experience granting emergency use for vaccines and has laid out extra standards it will use to make decisions on upcoming COVID-19 shots.

In October, FDA officials told vaccine makers they should have two months of safety follow-up from half of the people enrolled in their studies before requesting emergency authorization. That data is expected to be enough for FDA to allow vaccinations of certain high-risk groups, such as front-line health workers and nursing home residents.

Full approval of a vaccine will likely require six months of safety follow-up as well as extensive inspections of company manufacturing sites. The leading vaccine makers are not expected to complete that process until next spring or summer. Only then is the FDA expected to grant full approval, which would allow vaccinations of the general population.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?

What does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness mean?

How can I volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine study?

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

    President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Wisconsin agrees to issue recount of ballots in 2 counties after hours of partisan fighting

    The Wisconsin Elections Commission late Wednesday, after an hours-long, often-contentious debate, agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Trump.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is like many mainstream Republicans. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia

    Azerbaijan said Friday its troops had entered a district bordering Nagorno-Karabakh handed back by Armenian separatists after almost 30 years as part of a Russian-brokered peace deal to end weeks of brutal fighting in the region. Troops moved into the district of Aghdam, one of three due to be handed back, the Azerbaijan defence ministry said, a day after columns of Armenian soldiers and tanks rolled out of the territory. Armenia will also hand over the Kalbajar district wedged between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia on November 25 and the Lachin district by December 1. On Thursday Armenian residents of Aghdam hurriedly picked pomegranates and persimmons from trees surrounding their homes and packed vans with furniture, before fleeing ahead of the official deadline to cede the mountainous province. "We wanted to build a sauna, kitchen. But now I had to dismantle everything. And I'll burn down the house with everything I own when I leave," Gagik Grigoryan, a 40-year-old electrical worker, told AFP before abandoning his home. Fierce clashes between Azerbaijan's forces and Armenian separatists broke out in late September in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The brutal war lasted six weeks, leaving thousands dead and displacing many more. The longstanding ex-Soviet rivals finally agreed to end hostilities last week under the framework of a Russian-brokered accord that sees Moscow deploy peacekeepers to the region and requires Armenia to cede swathes of territory.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Streaks Down Face After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Performance

    During a press conference that was deemed too crazy for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto—all three of which declined to air it, unlike Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN—Rudy Giuliani attempted to lay out the Trump campaign’s case for overturning the will of the American people and keeping the current president in office. It didn’t exactly go as planned.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” Giuliani asked at one point. “It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he explained, before deciding it would be appropriate to act out a scene from the 1992 film.He started to explain the scene in question, in which a witness claims to have seen the alleged crime at the center of the story. Then, in an exceedingly poor imitation of Joe Pesci, Giuliani barked, “How many fingers have I got up?” The woman gets it wrong because “she was too far away” to see.“These people were farther away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” he added, referring to Republican poll watchers. “They couldn’t see a thing!” From there, he randomly started accusing Joe Biden of committing “crimes” without laying out evidence or specifics.As the press conference proceeded, an increasingly sweaty Giuliani repeatedly wiped his brow as what appeared to be dark hair dye started streaming down his face.> Giuliani says "there is nobody here that engages in fantasy," then details his fantasy about how Trump won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes and Michigan by 50,000 votes when he in fact decisively lost both of those states pic.twitter.com/7CvU4OuQRX> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” Giuliani shouted at reporters later. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies.”Lewis Black Brutally Mocks Trump Fans Fleeing Fox NewsRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • An anonymous group of top US CEOs said they would hold off acting against Trump until after the Georgia recount. It's done.

    The CEOs said they only had limited patience for Trump's attempts to dispute the election results, according to the Associated Press.

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’