Does Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited’s (HKG:296) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

In this article, I will take a look at Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited’s (HKG:296) most recent earnings update (30 September 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of 296’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Did 296’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

296’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of HK$404m has jumped 12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -13%, indicating the rate at which 296 is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely due to industry tailwinds, or if Emperor Entertainment Hotel has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Emperor Entertainment Hotel has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.4% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% exceeds the HK Hospitality industry of 3.8%, indicating Emperor Entertainment Hotel has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Emperor Entertainment Hotel’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 6.1%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth doesn’t necessarily mean it’s onwards and upwards for the company. There could be factors that are impacting the entire industry thus the high industry growth rate over the same time period. You should continue to research Emperor Entertainment Hotel to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

