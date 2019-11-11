Does EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG's (VTX:EMSN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has a price to earnings ratio of 27.89, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.6%.

How Do You Calculate EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING:

P/E of 27.89 = CHF628.00 ÷ CHF22.52 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (34.9) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING saw earnings per share improve by -2.4% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.8%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's Balance Sheet

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has net cash of CHF350m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's P/E Ratio

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has a P/E of 27.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.9. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.