Does Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

See our latest analysis for Encore Capital Group

How Quickly Is Encore Capital Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Encore Capital Group has grown EPS by 38% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Encore Capital Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Encore Capital Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.4 percentage points to 38%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Encore Capital Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Encore Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Like a sturdy phalanx Encore Capital Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Wendy Hannam, paid US$78k to buy shares at an average price of US$31.01.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Encore Capital Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$25m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Encore Capital Group To Your Watchlist?

Encore Capital Group's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Encore Capital Group belongs on the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Encore Capital Group you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Encore Capital Group, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • AT&T (T) Updates Shareholders on Long-Term Growth Targets

    AT&T (T) is increasingly focusing on its customer-centric business model to attract and retain customers for a lower churn rate.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Shares in Federer backed shoe firm soar on debut

    Shares in On Holding jumped by almost 46% on their first day of trading in New York.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told banks in a meeting this week that Evergrande won’t be able to pay its debt obligations due on Sept. 20, said the people, asking not to be identified d

  • Conglomerate Tata Group bids for debt-stricken Indian national carrier

    India's tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group confirmed Wednesday it has submitted a bid to buy debt-crippled national carrier Air India, which it owned decades ago before the airline was nationalised.

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Load Up on Marijuana Stocks

    The marijuana sector is a fickle one. Top cannabis producers Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) are down more than 25% in the past three months while the S&P 500 index has been relatively strong, rising more than 5%. When the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate in January, there was hope that significant marijuana reform would happen this year.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Numbers Outshine the Brand Image

    Maintaining brand value is a lot of work for large corporations. It takes a coordinated effort to keep a positive brand image through multiple product life cycles. Alternatively, the company ends struggling to innovate and relying on the success from the past. Unfortunately, that is what Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been stuck with, as the stock has been ranging for over 3 years now. As the company's strategies shift, we will examine the current return on equity (ROE).

  • Fed interest rate hike outlook due next week carries risk of hawkish surprise

    Credit Suisse's Jonathan Cohn says Fed's 2024 dot is "likely to materially exceed current market pricing," while Standard Chartered Bank sees risk of a surprise in 2022 median projection.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a discount, but GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) increasingly looks like an exception to the norm. The Denver-based hydroponics supplier has lost more than half of its value since February. Additionally, with massive growth in past quarters that will probably continue for the foreseeable future, it appears the current sell-off could create an opportunity for growth-oriented investors.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Cannabis Stocks

    The market may have lost its taste for marijuana for the moment, but that gives investors a chance to buy two deeply discounted growth stocks.