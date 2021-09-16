Does Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Encore Capital Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Encore Capital Group has grown EPS by 38% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Encore Capital Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Encore Capital Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.4 percentage points to 38%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are Encore Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Like a sturdy phalanx Encore Capital Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Wendy Hannam, paid US$78k to buy shares at an average price of US$31.01.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Encore Capital Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$25m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Encore Capital Group To Your Watchlist?

Encore Capital Group's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Encore Capital Group belongs on the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Encore Capital Group you should be aware of.

