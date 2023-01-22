Does Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Encore Wire with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Encore Wire Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Encore Wire's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Encore Wire's EPS shot from US$20.65 to US$38.46, over the last year. Year on year growth of 86% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Encore Wire shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 24% to 30%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Encore Wire.

Are Encore Wire Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Encore Wire shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$96m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Encore Wire Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Encore Wire's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Encore Wire for a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Encore Wire that you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

