What does endemic mean? Western New York doctors explain

Last we checked in on porcine-derived organ transplants this past Halloween, doctors made the medical breakthrough of fooling a human host into accepting a genetically modified pig kidney—a feat as impressive as it was seasonally appropriate. Perhaps to get in the Valentine’s Day spirit of things, researchers have now pulled off yet another wonder of science that also doubles as a festive, if gallows, celebration: They successfully completed a pig-to-human heart transplant... and they owe it all