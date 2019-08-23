Does ENENSYS Technologies (EPA:ALNN6) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that ENENSYS Technologies SA (EPA:ALNN6) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ENENSYS Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that ENENSYS Technologies had €4.16m of debt in December 2018, down from €4.88m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €13.9m in cash, so it actually has €9.73m net cash.

ENXTPA:ALNN6 Historical Debt, August 23rd 2019 More

A Look At ENENSYS Technologies's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, ENENSYS Technologies had liabilities of €5.19m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €3.26m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €13.9m in cash and €5.29m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €10.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that ENENSYS Technologies's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Simply put, the fact that ENENSYS Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ENENSYS Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year ENENSYS Technologies actually shrunk its revenue by 30%, to €13m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is ENENSYS Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year ENENSYS Technologies had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €4.9m and booked a €2.0m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of €14m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. For riskier companies like ENENSYS Technologies I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.