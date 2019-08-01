What Does Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 10% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we'll evaluate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Enphase Energy:

0.10 = US$35m ÷ (US$482m - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Enphase Energy has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Enphase Energy Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Enphase Energy's ROCE is fairly close to the Semiconductor industry average of 10%. Aside from the industry comparison, Enphase Energy's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Enphase Energy has an ROCE of 10%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Enphase Energy's past growth compares to other companies.

NasdaqGM:ENPH Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Enphase Energy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Enphase Energy has total assets of US$482m and current liabilities of US$144m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Enphase Energy's ROCE

If Enphase Energy continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.