How Does Entegris's (NASDAQ:ENTG) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 5.8% over the last quarter. And the full year gain of 30% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Entegris's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Entegris has a P/E ratio of 28.09. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (29.6) for companies in the semiconductor industry is roughly the same as Entegris's P/E.

NasdaqGS:ENTG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects Entegris will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Entegris actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Entegris increased earnings per share by an impressive 10% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 102%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Entegris's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 8.2% of Entegris's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Entegris's P/E Ratio

Entegris trades on a P/E ratio of 28.1, which is above its market average of 13.6. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Entegris over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 21.6 back then to 28.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.