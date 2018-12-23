Does Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (HKG:1102) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

If you’re interested in Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (HKG:1102), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What 1102’s beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Enviro Energy International Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 1.21. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Enviro Energy International Holdings shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Enviro Energy International Holdings’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does 1102’s size influence the expected beta?

Enviro Energy International Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$624m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Enviro Energy International Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 1102 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Enviro Energy International Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

