Does EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is EOG Resources Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, EOG Resources has grown EPS by 8.1% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that EOG Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 19.4 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of EOG Resources's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are EOG Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

For the sake of balance, I do note EOG Resources insiders sold -US$4.2m worth of shares last year. But that is far less than the large US$4.3m share acquisition by Independent Director Michael Kerr.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that EOG Resources insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$230m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Ezra Yacob, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like EOG Resources, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

The EOG Resources CEO received US$9.8m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does EOG Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of EOG Resources is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for EOG Resources (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

