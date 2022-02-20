What Does EPAM Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:EPAM) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$700 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$426. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EPAM Systems' current trading price of US$443 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EPAM Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in EPAM Systems?

According to my valuation model, EPAM Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 3.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy EPAM Systems today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $460.04, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that EPAM Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will EPAM Systems generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. EPAM Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EPAM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EPAM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with EPAM Systems, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in EPAM Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

