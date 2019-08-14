Does eprint Group Limited’s (HKG:1884) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll evaluate eprint Group Limited (HKG:1884) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for eprint Group:

0.083 = HK$20m ÷ (HK$311m - HK$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, eprint Group has an ROCE of 8.3%.

Is eprint Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, eprint Group's ROCE appears to be around the 9.9% average of the Commercial Services industry. Separate from how eprint Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how eprint Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1884 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if eprint Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect eprint Group's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

eprint Group has total assets of HK$311m and current liabilities of HK$68m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From eprint Group's ROCE

That said, eprint Group's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.