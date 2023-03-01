How does Erie’s gun violence affect you? Time to speak up, together

The 14-year-old boy shot in the neck near West 29th and Cherry streets on Feb. 8 was the latest victim of gun violence in a neighborhood located just blocks from Erie High School. A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach in that area on Aug. 25, and a 16-year-old in the shoulder on Aug. 7. Kalvin Davis, 18, lost his life on July 1, 2021, after being shot in the head while sleeping in an apartment at West 29th and Cherry streets.

The chaotic, combustible scene on Feb. 8 began, according to police, with an exchange of gunfire between occupants of a Kia Sorento and individuals standing in the 2900 block of Cherry Street. Witnesses said they saw people with guns running into homes after the shootout and police said they later swept from the scene 9 mm and .357-caliber casings, two guns and a plastic bag containing pills consistent with being fentanyl.

The unfolding investigation surfaced suspected links between the Feb. 8 skirmish and rifle shots fired into an occupied home on Feb. 6 at West Third and Poplar streets. The Erie man police charged in that incident now is accused of shooting the 14-year-old at West 29th and Cherry streets, as Tim Hahn reported on Monday.

Erie police examine a car in the area of West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue after a man was found shot there on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Not isolated, the gunplay is part of a citywide escalation of gun crimes, injuries and deaths among juveniles and young adults that began during the pandemic, as Hahn and reporter Ed Palattella regularly detail in depth.

Overall, reports of shots fired and people reported shot have declined over the past two years, and Erie police, to their credit, have more than doubled the number of guns taken off the street since 2017. Still, in 2022, acts of gun violence, including 67 people shot, near-carpeted the city's core, as a map created by Hahn shows. With each pin, the graphic relays the everyday senselessness and deadly peril. Here is just a small sample of what happened on Erie streets amid our homes and businesses and places of worship and play in a single year:

Store, vehicle hit by bullets in suspected exchange of gunfire. Two wounded in shooting at birthday party on block. Man shot in shoulder on block. Shots fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers in attempted traffic stop on block. Shots fired at Erie police officer in pursuit on block. Thirty-year-old man shot in the knee on the block. House, car damaged in shooting on the block. Woman shot while walking. Woman shot in stomach. Nineteen-year-old woman shot in the neck at a residence on the block. Church struck by gunfire. Sixteen-year-old boy shot in head at residence on block. Fifteen-year-old girl shot. Man shot in groin outside tavern.

And on April 14 at Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway? The crime that should have broken the spell and restored reason but did not — a 7-year-old boy killed in a shooting, Antonio Yarger Jr.

Erie police and prosecutors have for years sought and deployed innovative strategies to calm the violence, including the data-driven Unified Erie initiative. It won a brief reprieve in gang violence, but pandemic disruption shattered the peace. Hahn and Ed Palattella detail the tragic fallout of resurging retaliatory gang activity.

Erie Bureau of Police officers gather near Erie High School after a student was shot there in Erie on April 5, 2022. The victim, struck with three bullets, suffered severe intestinal damage. Pennsylvania State Police assisted as did law enforcement officers from Millcreek, Erie County Sheriffs Dept. and Pa. Game Commission.

To meet the challenge, Unified Erie efforts renewed with a focus on younger offenders. The Police Athletic League, which builds trust between youth and police, expanded. The Erie Bureau of Police reconstituted the Juvenile Crime Unit, which had been disbanded amid budget difficulties in 2005. And District Attorney Beth Hirz and Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny recently announced more powerful tools to come, including systems to pinpoint the location of shootings, as Hahn has reported.

Citizen peacekeepers the Blue Coats in August shared with Times-News readers what they know about how and why Erie's young people take up arms. They pointed to interstate gun-trafficking pipelines that flood neighborhoods with cheap weapons; values profaned by social media and nihilistic music; and damaging family dynamics shaped by addiction and poverty. In other cases, it is a matter of survival.

"You have so-called 'good kids' who are carrying guns," founder Daryl "Brother D" Craig said. "Not because they want to be gangsters. Not because they want to be killers, but because if you don't have one, you are a victim."

Time to hear from you

We want to know how violence affects people in Erie, both those enmeshed in it and those not a part of it yet affected by it.

Are you a resident of a neighborhood or a block where gunplay concusses the peace and people are shot at or wounded or killed? Have you been shot or shot at? Has your property been hit? Has your loved one been caught in an exchange? Or maybe you own a business in the city. How does it affect your livelihood? We want to hear from people of all generations and backgrounds.

How does the violence affect your experience of living or working in Erie? Have you changed your behavior? How has it affected your family? If you have children, how do you talk to them about it? What is the level of your concern for them?

Beyond personal considerations, what is your understanding of why it is happening here? What do you think might help? Is there something the community — individuals, parents, elected leaders, churches, social organizations, businesses and more — can do to aid those on the front lines, including school leaders, peacekeepers like the Blue Coats, law enforcement and the youth? What do those traumatized by the violence need most?

Please fill out the survey found here: https://bit.ly/Eriegunviolencesurvey. Or, if you'd rather, email your thoughts, with your name and municipality of residence, to letters@timesnews.com for possible publication. If you are more comfortable communicating via video, send a recording to the same address. We might share some of the responses with our community to foster a productive conversation or use your experiences and insights to guide future coverage of this crisis with an eye toward dialogue and solutions.

Violence undermines safety and the all-important sense of security that young people need to thrive and a community needs to advance.

Please, in sharing your thoughts, treat this challenge with the gravity it demands.

As Craig said in August, the violence concerns us all because we all have a hand in creating the city we share. No one is exempt, either from danger or duty to care.

Erie is our community. How do we break this cycle?

Opinion and Engagement Editor Lisa Thompson Sayers can be reached at lthompson@timesnews.com or 814-870-1802.

