Does The ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (EPA:ERYP) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

If you own shares in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (EPA:ERYP) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from ERYP's beta value

ERYTECH Pharma has a five-year beta of 1.08. This is reasonably close to the market beta of 1, so the stock has in the past displayed similar levels of volatility to the overall market. While history does not always repeat, this may indicate that the stock price will continue to be exposed to market risk, albeit not overly so. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how ERYTECH Pharma fares in that regard, below.

ENXTPA:ERYP Income Statement, August 1st 2019

How does ERYP's size impact its beta?

ERYTECH Pharma is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €104m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It doesn't take much money to really move the share price of a company as small as this one. That makes it somewhat unusual that it has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

It is probable that there is a link between the share price of ERYTECH Pharma and the broader market, since it has a beta value quite close to one. However, long term investors are generally well served by looking past market volatility and focussing on the underlying development of the business. If that's your game, metrics such as revenue, earnings and cash flow will be more useful. In order to fully understand whether ERYP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as ERYTECH Pharma’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ERYP’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ERYP’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has ERYP been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of ERYP's historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It's worth checking to see how ERYP measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

