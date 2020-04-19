How Does Essentra's (LON:ESNT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Essentra (LON:ESNT) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 36% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 37% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Essentra's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Essentra's P/E is 18.61. As you can see below Essentra has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the chemicals industry, which is 18.6.

LSE:ESNT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Essentra shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Essentra actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Essentra's 58% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 13% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Essentra's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Essentra has net debt equal to 33% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Essentra's P/E Ratio

Essentra has a P/E of 18.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Essentra recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.1 to 18.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.