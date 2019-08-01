What Does Eternity Technology Holdings Limited's (HKG:1725) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Eternity Technology Holdings Limited's (HKG:1725) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Eternity Technology Holdings has a P/E ratio of 14.18, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$14.18 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Eternity Technology Holdings:

P/E of 14.18 = CN¥1.15 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.081 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Eternity Technology Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Eternity Technology Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (9.7) in the electronic industry.

That means that the market expects Eternity Technology Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Eternity Technology Holdings's earnings per share fell by 39% in the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Eternity Technology Holdings's P/E?

With net cash of CN¥125m, Eternity Technology Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 36% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Eternity Technology Holdings's P/E Ratio

Eternity Technology Holdings has a P/E of 14.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.6. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.