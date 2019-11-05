How Does Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme (EPA:ALERS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

If you own shares in Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme (EPA:ALERS) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from ALERS's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.21, we can surmise that the Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme fares in that regard, below.

ENXTPA:ALERS Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Could ALERS's size cause it to be more volatile?

Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of €46m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Eurobio Scientific Société anonyme share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn.