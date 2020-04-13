Does Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC's (LON:ERM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Andrew Rashbass became the CEO of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Euromoney Institutional Investor

How Does Andrew Rashbass's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a market capitalization of UK£995m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£2.3m over the year to September 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£750k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from UK£801m to UK£2.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£1.5m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 62% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 38% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Euromoney Institutional Investor allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

Thus we can conclude that Andrew Rashbass receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Euromoney Institutional Investor, below.

LSE:ERM CEO Compensation April 13th 2020 More

Is Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Growing?

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 23% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 4.6%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 10% over three years, some Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Euromoney Institutional Investor that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.