Does Evans Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:EVBN) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

David Nasca became the CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) in 2007. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does David Nasca’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Evans Bancorp, Inc. is worth US$169m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$885k. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$453k. We examined companies with market caps from US$100m to US$400m, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was US$955k.

So David Nasca receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Evans Bancorp has changed from year to year.

AMEX:EVBN CEO Compensation February 10th 19 More

Is Evans Bancorp, Inc. Growing?

Evans Bancorp, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 17% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 17% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Evans Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 54%, over three years, would leave most Evans Bancorp, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

David Nasca is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Evans Bancorp shares (free trial).

Important note: Evans Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




